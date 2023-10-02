Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets the NFL record for the fastest to reach 200 TD passes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes threw the 200th touchdown pass of his career, reaching the milestone in his 84th game to break Dan Marino’s NFL record. Mahomes connected with Noah Gray on a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 17-0 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter against the New York Jets. Marino threw his 200th TD pass in his 89th NFL game with Miami in 1989. Mahomes surpassed 25,000 yards passing last week in Kansas City’s win over Chicago. He accomplished that in 83 games, seven faster than Matthew Stafford’s record.

