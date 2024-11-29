Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes moves past Hall of Famer Len Dawson with franchise-record 238th TD pass

Patrick Mahomes became the career leader in passing touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs when he lofted a pass to Justin Watson in the end zone late in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. It was the 238th touchdown pass for Mahomes, who moved past Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the franchise record. Earlier in the drive, Travis Kelce caught a pass but was tackled at the Las Vegas 8. He is still searching for his 77th career touchdown reception, which would pass Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the franchise record in that category.

