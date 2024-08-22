Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gives $5 million to Texas Tech for stadium, football center projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has donated $5 million to alma mater Texas Tech to help fund a $242 million renovation of the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium and the Dustin R. Womble Football Center. The school said it would name the walkthrough area of the football center, the quarterback meeting room and the office of the offensive coordinator after Mahomes, who played for the Red Raiders from 2014-16. He declared for the NFL draft a year early and the Chiefs selected him in the first round in 2017. Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles, including the past two.

