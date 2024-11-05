Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gets helped off field after hurting ankle throwing TD pass vs. Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be helped off the field after hurting his left ankle while throwing a tying touchdown pass to Samaje Perine early in the fourth quarter of their game against the Buccaneers on Monday night. But the injury did not appear to be serious and Mahomes was up and throwing on the sideline moments later. He returned for the Chiefs’ next possession. The Chiefs were trailing 17-10 and facing third-and-goal at the Buccaneers 6 when Mahomes rolled to his right. As a defender rushed toward him, Mahomes planted his left foot awkwardly while flipping a tying TD pass to Perine alone in the end zone.

