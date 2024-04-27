Chiefs owner says leaving Arrowhead Stadium is an option after sales tax funding was rejected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to explore options that include leaving Arrowhead Stadium after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped to pay for renovations to the 52-year-old building. The Chiefs and Royals have relied on a three-eighths cent sales tax for upkeep of their facilities. The franchises wanted to extend that tax with the Royals using their share of the money for a new downtown ballpark and the Chiefs envisioning an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead. More than 58% of voters rejected the initiative. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Saturday that with 6 1/2 years left on the lease with Arrowhead Stadium, the team has been forced to aggressively consider all options.

