Chiefs owner says leaving Arrowhead Stadium is an option after sales tax funding was rejected

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, left, and Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman talk before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson County voters will decide on a ballot question to extend a sales tax to fund a new stadium for the Royals and stadium improvements for the Chiefs in an election held Tuesday, April 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to explore options that include leaving Arrowhead Stadium after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped to pay for renovations to the 52-year-old building. The Chiefs and Royals have relied on a three-eighths cent sales tax for upkeep of their facilities. The franchises wanted to extend that tax with the Royals using their share of the money for a new downtown ballpark and the Chiefs envisioning an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead. More than 58% of voters rejected the initiative. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Saturday that with 6 1/2 years left on the lease with Arrowhead Stadium, the team has been forced to aggressively consider all options.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.