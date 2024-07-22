Chiefs owner Hunt focused on stadium solution in KC metropolitan area

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs hope to make “some significant progress” on determining their future home after the lease for Arrowhead Stadium expires in January 2031 and club chairman and CEO Clark Hunt made it clear remaining in metropolitan Kansas City is the primary objective. “We have a special connection with the community and with the Chiefs kingdom. And our focus is very much on finding a solution here in the metropolitan area,” Hunt said during his annual training camp news conference on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

