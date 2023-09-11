Chiefs optimistic TE Travis Kelce, DT Chris Jones will be back available Sunday in Jacksonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have two missing All-Pros back on Sunday in Jacksonville. Tight end Travis Kelce is progressing from the knee injury he sustained last week that kept him out of the Chiefs’ opener against Detroit, and defensive tackle Chris Jones signed a new one-year contract Monday that should end his holdout. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he’s planning to take it day by day with Kelce, who was sorely missed in the 21-20 loss to the Lions. The extra time for recovery by playing on Thursday night last week should help Kelce’s chances. Jones had been seeking more money and the Chiefs granted it in some incentives without adding any additional years to his four-year, $80 million contract that is set to expire after the season.

