Chiefs mulling whether to use franchise tag on Chris Jones or L’Jarius Sneed as deadline nears

The Kansas City Chiefs are weighing whether to use the franchise tag on All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones or star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, though general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday he is hopeful both will be back next season. Jones would be due about $32 million, or a 20% bump from his 2023 salary cap number, and that could be prohibitive for a team expected to bump up against the cap. The franchise number for Sneed would be a more palatable $19.8 million. The deadline to use the franchise tag is March 5.

