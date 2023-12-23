Chiefs missing Toney, McKinnon while Raiders could have Jacobs for Christmas matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing three major contributors on offense because of injuries when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. The Chiefs ruled out embattled wide receiver Kadarius Toney with a hip injury, third-down running back Jerick McKinnon because of a groin injury and left tackle Donovan Smith with a neck injury. Running back Isiah Pacheco returns from a shoulder injury for Kansas City. The Raiders hope to have their own running back, Josh Jacobs, back from a quad injury in a must-win game for Las Vegas’ slim playoff hopes.

