Chiefs missing several starters to injury as they begin preparing for visit from Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing two starters on each side of the ball to injuries Wednesday as they began preparing for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Strong safety Bryan Cook hurt his ankle and linebacker Drue Tranquill sustained a concussion in last week’s loss in Green Bay, and neither is expected to be available this week. Left tackle Donovan Smith was out with a neck injury and running back Isiah Pacheco is nursing a bruised shoulder. However, the Chiefs are hopeful that linebacker Nick Bolton could return from a dislocated wrist and that running back Jerick McKinnon is available after dealing with a groin injury.

