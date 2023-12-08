Chiefs missing 4 starters, including top RB Isiah Pacheco, with Buffalo visiting on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith on offense and safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Drue Tranquill on defense when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Pacheco is the league’s fifth-leading rusher but is sidelined by a shoulder bruise, leaving Clyde Edwards-Helaire to start in his place. Smith has a neck injury, Cook a sprained ankle and Tranquill is in the concussion protocol. The Chiefs could activate linebacker Nick Bolton off injured reserve, where he has been recovering from a fractured wrist.

