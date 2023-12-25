Chiefs miscues lead to 2 defensive TDs by Raiders in 20-14 loss on Christmas Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs allowed defensive touchdowns 7 seconds apart to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in a 20-14 loss that kept them from clinching the AFC West. The sloppy performance, which included two failed fourth down conversions in the second half and more penalties and dropped passes, also dealt a crippling blow to the Chiefs’ hopes of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Raiders won despite not completing a pass after the first quarter, and they kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

