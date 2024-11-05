Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman returns from shoulder injury against Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman returned to the Chiefs’ game against the Buccaneers late in the first half Monday night after the wide receiver hurt his shoulder while getting tackled after a long punt return earlier in the game. Hardman had turned upfield along the Tampa Bay sideline when he was dragged down. He landed hard on his right shoulder and immediately reached for it, and Hardman’s right arm was hanging limp at his side when he trotted off the field and up the tunnel to the locker room. But he returned later in the second quarter to return another punt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.