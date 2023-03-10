Chiefs may look at left tackle, defensive end in free agency

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs head into free agency with holes at left tackle, defensive end and in the wide receiver group, where three contributors are due to hit the market. They’ve expressed interest in bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster but otherwise will be searching for help. They declined to use the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. for the second straight year and cut defense end Frank Clark in a salary cap move, and those positions have become their biggest need heading into free agency and next month’s NFL draft.

