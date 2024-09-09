Chiefs’ Marquise Brown ‘getting close’ to playing, though status for Week 2 vs Cincy remains unclear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown is “getting close” to being able to play, coach Andy Reid said Monday. But Reid declined to say whether there was a chance their big free-agent acquisition would be on the field for Cincinnati on Sunday. Brown dislocated the sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder in the Chiefs’ preseason opener. It is similar to the injury then-Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained in Week 1 of the 2019 season, causing him to miss the next four weeks. It would be about five weeks since Brown’s injury when the Chiefs play the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

