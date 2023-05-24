Chiefs’ Mahomes: ‘I’m about legacy and winning rings more than making money’

Patrick Mahomes says he would rather win Super Bowls than a contest to make the most money. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is aware that new contracts for the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson have reset the market. Just three years after Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension, he has fallen to seventh in the league in terms of average annual salary. Few do not believe that Mahomes is worth more than what he is making, and that means a spotlight is on him during offseason workouts, and whether the Chiefs are willing to negotiate with him on a new contract.

