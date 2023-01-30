Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs lost cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Bengals. The Chiefs also lost wide receivers Kadarius Toney to a twisted ankle and Mecole Hardman while getting tackled early in the second half Sunday night. Bengals counterpart Tyler Boyd went down early in the second half with a quad injury.

