Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs lost cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Bengals. The Chiefs also lost wide receivers Kadarius Toney to a twisted ankle and Mecole Hardman while getting tackled early in the second half Sunday night. Bengals counterpart Tyler Boyd went down early in the second half with a quad injury.

