Chiefs looking to remain unbeaten when they visit the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Chiefs at 9 1/2-point favorites. Las Vegas beat the Chiefs 20-14 in their most recent meeting on Christmas. Kansas City has not lost since that game. Both teams have defensive stars in Chris Jones with the Chiefs and Maxx Crosby with the Raiders who are key players to watch in this game. The Chiefs defense should have a major advantage over a struggling Las Vegas offense.

