Chiefs look to become first team in NFL history to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls

The Chiefs will be trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls this season. There are reasons to believe they can pull it off, too. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are back, and they are joined by an upgraded group of wide receivers that includes “Hollywood” Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Almost the entire defense is back, too, after it was among the best in the league last season. Perhaps just as importantly, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is back on the sideline, still drawing up the plays for a franchise that has done a whole lot of winning since he arrived more than a decade ago.

