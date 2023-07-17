Chiefs look for new offensive tackles, wide receivers to step up in training camp

The Chiefs are headed back to training camp at Missouri Western State University as the defending Super Bowl champions but with question marks on both side of the ball. They will be breaking in two new offensive tackles in Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor ahead of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with trying to find a couple of wide receivers who can replace JuJu-Smith Schuster. On defense, star tackle Chris Jones wants a long-term deal and skipped the entire offseason program. The Chiefs need him on the field to help a pass rush that lost veteran defensive ends Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap from last season.

