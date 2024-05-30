Chiefs lineman Isaiah Buggs turns self in on misdemeanor cruelty to animal charges in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has turned himself in to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Buggs was later released on $600 bond for two counts of cruelty to dogs in the second degree. The Tuscaloosa Police Department found two dogs that were “seriously malnourished” and “emaciated” March 28 on the back porch of a house that Buggs had rented, according to court documents. Court filings reported that a neighbor said a pitbull and a Rotweiller mix had been left there for at least 10 days and had no access to food or water.

