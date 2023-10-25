Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has surgery on fractured wrist in Los Angeles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Nick Bolton had surgery in Los Angeles on his fractured wrist this week, though coach Andy Reid said Wednesday he was not sure whether the linebacker would land on injured reserve or how long he might be out. Reid said there was no need during Tuesday’s procedure for metal to be put into the wrist to support it, and that could help Bolton return to the field quicker. He already has missed three games this season because of an ankle injury. Bolton was hurt making a tackle in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers. The Chiefs visit the Broncos on Sunday.

