Chiefs’ Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce began stretching out about 2 hours before kickoff. After running a couple of routes, Kelce gave a fist-bump to Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and joined the rest of the tight ends and wide receivers for the rest of warmups. Patrick Mahomes also showed no problems moving on his sprained right ankle in the frigid conditions at Arrowhead Stadium.

