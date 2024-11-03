Chiefs keep making low-risk, high-reward deals as they pursue another Super Bowl title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are hardly resting easy as they pursue a third consecutive Super Bowl title, instead swinging more trades to upgrade their roster. They traded a conditional fifth-round pick to the Titans two weeks ago for three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and they sent a sixth-rounder in 2026 to the Patriots this week for pass rusher Josh Uche. Both are low-risk, high-reward moves. The Chiefs spent relatively little draft capital to help two positions of need, and they have no financial obligation to either player beyond this season.

