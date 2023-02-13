Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney’s struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he’s no first-round bust. Toney made history and two of the biggest plays in the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs the lead and reversed field for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history to set up another score.

