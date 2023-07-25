Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney has surgery for torn meniscus in his knee

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery Tuesday morning for a torn meniscus in his knee. However Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit. Toney tweaked his knee just minutes into Sunday’s opening practice of the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University. Toney was receiving punts during warmups when he injured the cartilage in his knee.

