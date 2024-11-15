Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-kicking knee, could be back this season

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had surgery to repair the meniscus in his left, non-kicking knee on Friday. But coach Andy Reid said following practice that the two-time defending Super Bowl champions hope to have him back later this season. The Chiefs signed Spencer Shrader off the Jets practice squad to fill in for at least the next four weeks. In his only two games, he went 3 for 3 on PATs for Indianapolis against Houston and 2 for 2 on field goals for New York against Arizona.

