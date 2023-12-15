Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco ruled out again after ‘a cleanup’ surgery on his ailing shoulder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been ruled out of the game in New England on Sunday. Kansas City coach Andy Reid says one of the NFL’s top rushers had “a cleanup” surgery on his ailing shoulder earlier in the week. Left tackle Donovan Smith also will miss his second straight game with a neck stinger. The Chiefs got some positive news when linebacker Drue Tranquill returned to practice from a concussion, and when Mike Edwards returned from an illness that had sidelined him earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.