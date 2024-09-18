Chiefs hope to have Kareem Hunt active in the next couple weeks after losing Isiah Pacheco to injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs hope to have Kareem Hunt on the field in the next couple of weeks, once the veteran running back is able to get up to speed with the offense. They signed him Tuesday to help absorb the loss of Isiah Pacheco to a potentially season-ending ankle injury. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hunt will likely spend some time on the practice squad, and probably would not play Sunday in Atlanta. But he could be active soon afterward. Hunt began his career in Kansas City but was released in the midst of his second season after video surfaced showing him assaulting a woman. He spent the last five years in Cleveland.

