Chiefs have 49-yard go-ahead TD called back by penalty, fall 20-17 to Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had a 49-yard touchdown pass called back by an offside penalty with just over a minute left Sunday, and that allowed the Buffalo Bills to escape with a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs thought they had taken the lead when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce deep over the middle, and he threw across the field to Kadarius Toney, who ran the rest of the way for the score. But the offside penalty was on Toney and the TD was wiped out. Mahomes threw incomplete on the next three plays and the Bills were able to walk away with the win.

