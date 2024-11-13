Chiefs get Smith-Schuster, Pacheco and Omenihu back on practice field following injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs got three of their key players back from injuries Wednesday when wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu on the practice squad ahead of this weekend’s trip to Buffalo. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said there’s a chance Smith-Schuster would play in the pivotal matchup between the unbeaten Chiefs and the Bills. He’s been out since Week 7. As for Pacheco and Omenihu, Reid called it “unlikely” that they would play in their first game after rejoining practice. Pacheco fracture his fibula in Week 2 against Cincinnati. Omenihu has been on the PUP list after having surgery to repair an ACL that he tore in the AFC title game against Baltimore.

