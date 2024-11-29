Chiefs get Pacheco, Omenihu back for Raiders; Las Vegas without RBs Mattison, White for Black Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu made their long-awaited return to the Kansas City Chiefs in time to face the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders with a playoff berth on the line Friday. The Raiders were short-handed at running back with Alexander Mattison inactive with an ankle injury and Zamir White out with a quadriceps injury. That left Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube and practice squad elevation Sincere McCormick available. Aidan O’Connell was starting at quarterback for Las Vegas after Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone last week against Denver.

