Chiefs get DT Neil Farrell Jr from division-rival Raiders for draft pick, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Chiefs have acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders for a sixth-round pick. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity just hours before the deadline for teams to reach their 53-man roster limit because Farrell still must pass a physical. The trade for help along the defensive line could be a sign that the Chiefs do not expect All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to report in the near future. Jones has been holding out in the hopes of earning a lucrative long-term contract, racking up millions in fines for missing the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, their entire training camp and three preseason games.

