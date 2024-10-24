Chiefs finalize trade with Titans for 3-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs announced their trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday, sending the Titans a conditional fifth-round draft pick. The Chiefs were desperate for help at wide receiver after injuries to Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro who spent most of his career in Arizona and Houston and the past year-plus in Tennessee. The fifth-round pick in 2025 that the Titans are getting in the trade could become a fourth-rounder if he plays 60% of snaps with the Chiefs and they make the Super Bowl. Tennessee also agreed to pay $2.5 million of his remaining salary, an important point for the salary cap-strapped Chiefs.

