Chiefs expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to be available for Week 1 matchup with Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed available when they play the Detroit Lions on Thursday night to kick off the NFL’s regular season. Toney missed nearly all of training camp after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee in late July. If he is available, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Monday that all seven of their wide receivers could be active. Sneed missed 12 practices and all three preseason games with swelling in his knee. But like Toney, he has been at practice this week and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the cornerback has looked good.

