Chiefs expect to have Toney, McDuffie on field vs Titans

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants' Kadarius Toney, right, runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, on Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding. They also plan to have first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie back at cornerback following his hamstring injury. The Chiefs acquired Toney last week from the New York Giants for third- and sixth-round picks in next year’s draft, hoping to upgrade a wide receiver room that has produced mixed results this season. They also wanted another wide receiver who will be under contract next season, when players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are free agents.

