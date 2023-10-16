Chiefs expect to have Omenihu for game vs Chargers after he completed 6-game suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to have pass rusher Charles Omenihu available on their surprisingly stingy defense when they play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Omenihu was suspended the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Omenihu signed a two-year, $16 million contract after piling up 4 1/2 sacks for San Francisco last season. The Chiefs also could have interest in pass rusher Frank Clark, who was recently released by the Denver Broncos. He signed there as a free agent after spending the previous four years in Kansas City.

