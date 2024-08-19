Chiefs expect starters Chris Jones, Joe Thuney and others back for opener vs Ravens on Sept. 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting right guard Jawaan Taylor and All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney on the field when they open the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. Jones and Taylor have been dealing with shoulder injuries and Thuney is coming back from a torn pectoral muscle. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday none of those players will play in the preseason finale Thursday night against Chicago. Most of the starters played the first half in Saturday’s preseason loss to Detroit.

