Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones misses practice with groin strain

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sat out training camp practice Sunday with a groin strain. Reid declined to specify how much practice time Jones could miss but stressed Jones was dealing with a legitimate issue. Jones observed practice without pads or a helmet. Jones wasn’t the only Kansas City player out Sunday. Receiver Hollywood Brown and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also missed practice because of an illness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.