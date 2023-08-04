Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Kansa City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January. Omenihu has participated in the entire offseason program with the Chiefs. They signed him to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $20 million to help replace departed pass rushers Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap. Omenihu remains eligible to participate in the Chiefs’ three preseason games but cannot play until Week 7. He started three games and appeared in 17 for San Francisco last season.

