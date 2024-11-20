Chiefs could have Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu back in time for Sunday’s trip to Carolina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have running back Isiah Pacheco and pass rusher Charles Omenihu back when they travel to Carolina on Sunday. Pacheco has been out since Week 2, when he sustained an ankle injury that required surgery. Omenihu has not played this season after tearing his ACL during the playoffs last season. Both spent last week working with the scout team and hope to be available against the Panthers. Meanwhile, the Chiefs signed 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton to the practice squad after New England waived the wide receiver on Saturday. They hope to unlock his blazing speed and natural athletic ability after Thornton struggled to live up to expectations with the Patriots.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.