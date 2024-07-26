Chiefs could go back to a WR committee for third straight season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs incorporated a committee approach at wide receiver over the past two seasons. The Chiefs addressed the position by using a first-round pick on Xavier Worthy during the 2024 NFL Draft and signing speedster Hollywood Brown to a one-year contract during free agency. But despite the infusion of talent to a wideout group consisting of Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson, the Chiefs might be looking at another wide receiver-by-committee strategy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says “I don’t know if there will necessarily be one guy, but I think we got a lot of explosive guys.”

