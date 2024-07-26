Chiefs could go back to a WR committee for third straight season

By HERBIE TEOPE The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers questions from the media after an NFL football training camp Friday, July 26, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs incorporated a committee approach at wide receiver over the past two seasons. The Chiefs addressed the position by using a first-round pick on Xavier Worthy during the 2024 NFL Draft and signing speedster Hollywood Brown to a one-year contract during free agency. But despite the infusion of talent to a wideout group consisting of Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson, the Chiefs might be looking at another wide receiver-by-committee strategy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes says “I don’t know if there will necessarily be one guy, but I think we got a lot of explosive guys.”

