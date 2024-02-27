Chiefs coach Andy Reid expresses sorrow over parade shooting, offers hope to avoid future tragedies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid walked to the podium Tuesday in Indianapolis with a message that went beyond the football world. He paid tribute to the woman who was killed two weeks ago at the city’s Super Bowl celebration — and with togetherness and love tragedies could be avoided in the future. It’s the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 injured, that anyone from the organization spoke publicly about the incident.

