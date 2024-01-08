Chiefs’ Chris Jones picks up $1.25 million bonus with sack against Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Jones got what he needed in the Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, picking up his 10th sack in the third quarter to collect a $1.25 million bonus. An exuberant Jones ran to the sideline and was swarmed by his teammates after dropping Easton Stick for an 11-yard loss. Jones had clearly been going after his money, generating 12 pressures on 31 pass rush snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

