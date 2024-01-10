Chiefs’ Chris Jones could be calling Arrowhead Stadium home for final time Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones could be playing in Arrowhead Stadium for the final time with Kansas City when the Miami Dolphins visit for the wild-card round of the playoffs Saturday night. One of the league’s most dominant pass rushers failed to sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs last offseason, when his holdout lasted through Week 1. Jones is due to become a free agent, and while the Chiefs could franchise him, that contract could prove to be prohibitive. So despite his success and popularity in the locker room, chances are Jones will be playing in a different jersey by next season.

