Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Time is getting short for defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro’s holdout has now stretched well into training camp, and those $50,000 fines for each day he misses climbing for each game, beginning with their preseason opener Sunday in New Orleans. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the fines increase to a game check for each game he misses. That means about $1.1 million for Jones, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal. The Chiefs also want to see him on the field after learning last week that defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended for the first six weeks of the regular season. He violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy with an arrest in January.

