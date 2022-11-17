Chiefs, Chargers take rivalry to Sunday night spotlight

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as the AFC West rivals complete their season series. The Chiefs have won three straight after defeating Jacksonville 27-17. The Chargers have alternated losses and wins following their three-game winning streak after a 22-16 defeat at San Francisco. Each of the previous two games between the Chiefs and Chargers played at SoFi Stadium were overtime wins for Kansas City where quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the better of Los Angeles counterpart Justin Herbert by directing drives late in regulation for the tying score.

