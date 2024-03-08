Chiefs bringing back LB Drue Tranquill on 3-year, $19 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back linebacker Drue Tranquill on a three-year, $19 million contract. The person requested anonymity because the team had not announced the deal on Thursday night. Tranquill will turn 29 in August. He signed with the Chiefs relatively late last offseason after spending the previous four years with the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers. Tranquill emerged as an important contributor for the league’s second-ranked defense, making 4 1/2 sacks while helping the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl.

