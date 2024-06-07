Chiefs’ BJ Thompson is alert and responsive a day after having a seizure, going into cardiac arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive lineman B.J. Thompson remains hospitalized but awake and responsive a day after the second-year pro experienced a seizure during a team meeting and went into cardiac arrest at the Kansas City practice facility. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder says the 25-year-old Thompson was placed on a ventilator and heavily sedated Thursday night at the University of Kansas Health System. He was brought out of sedation on Friday and his prognosis is good. Thompson played in only one game during his rookie season, the regular-season finale against the Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot and the outcome was meaningless. Thompson had two tackles in that game.

