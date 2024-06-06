Chiefs backup lineman taken to hospital after cardiac event during team meeting, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs backup B.J. Thompson has been taken to the hospital in stable condition after the defensive lineman experienced a cardiac event during a team meeting, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the event. The person said team trainers and medical staff were able to react quickly and treat Thompson until paramedics arrived. The 27-year-old Thompson was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Stephen F. Austin in last year’s draft. The only game he appeared in was their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot.

